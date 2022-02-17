‘Frustration’ over delays in planned school extension

The Parents Association at Moville Community College has expressed frustration over slow progress a long awaited extension at the school.

The building, which was first promised back in 2015, will effectively be separate to the existing school but will be linked with a walkway.

The main points of the build are to allow for an actual canteen with communal eating and sitting areas and to provide the students with changing rooms for PE – neither of these are properly available in the school to date.

The awaited building completion will also provide additional hall areas as well to enlarge all the regular existing facilities – effectively replace prefabs.

At present the Association says things are not as far ahead as they hoped, and progress has been slow.

It had been hoped that the full build would be finished, welcoming students in September 2021 however this deadline has passed, and the association says that there have been frustrating delays.

The Association says that a lot of this is unavoidable.

The main current points are:

* Grants: all funding is secure since 2015

* tree felling work completed last year

* Necessary Electrical Diversion work in progress

In June 2021 The Department of Education allowed the tender process to begin.

A lack of interest in the Tender concerning the Electrical Reserved Specialist required a second round of tendering in this area in 2022. This matter has now been resolved.

In about a week a new round of tenders can begin, for the Main Contract. The Main contractor could be appointed by Sept 2022.