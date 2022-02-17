Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government accused of refusing to hear opposition statements

A Donegal Deputy has accused the Taoiseach of refusing to hear statements from opposition parties in the Dail.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn claims for two weeks in a row Government has refused to hear any statements requested by those in the opposition.

He says this is despite Micheal Martin previously committing to two debates on reports from the North’s Ombudsman.

Deputy MacLochlainn is calling for the statements from the opposition to be reinstated:

In response, Taoiseach Micheal Martin says he is committed to holding debates on the Ombudsman’s report.

