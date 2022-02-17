Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McGee and Thompson could feature in Kerry but no Murphy

Ciaran Thompson. Photo Geraldine Diver / Donegal GAA

Michael Murphy will not feature for Donegal this week in Kerry in the county’s third game of the Allianz league.

The Donegal Captain left the field in the first half of Donegal’s win over Kildare two weeks ago and wont be risked on Sunday in Killarney.

Jason McGee and Ciaran Thomspon could line out as the pair have been working through injuries in recent weeks but it will be a very much young and depleted Donegal team heading to the Kingdom.

Niall O’Donnell, Jamie Brennan, Oisin Gallen and Neil McGee will not feature either but their could be a return for Hugh McFadden and Daire O’Baoill.

Kerry v Donegal will be LIVE on Highland with Ryan Ferry & Martin McHugh this Sunday from 1.30pm in association with Highland Motors. Check out highlandmotors.ie.

