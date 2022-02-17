Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

NEPHT to meet over mask rules

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today to consider lifting the legal requirement for facemasks to be worn in certain settings.

They may no longer be required in shops, on public transport or in schools.

NPHET will meet later to consider ending the mask mandate which had been due to run until February 28th.

In political circles it’s expected the advice will be to lift the legal requirement, instead leaving it up to each person whether they want to wear a mask in public settings or not.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told his parliamentary party last night a distinction may be drawn between law and advice.

Teaching unions say they’re cautious, and serious consideration needs to be given to retaining safety measures in schools.

Education Minister Norma Foley said she will act on NPHET advice immediately, but that it would have to go to Cabinet.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to Brussels for an EU – Africa summit today, making the timeline for any decision unclear.

Access to Covid vaccines and the waiver of patents is expected to be among the biggest issues on the conference agenda.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

michudaras
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillor seeks return of Udaras elections as public consultation gets underway

17 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

17 February 2022
moville community college
News, Top Stories

‘Frustration’ over delays in planned school extension

17 February 2022
stormeunice1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning of potential power cuts ahead of arrival of Storm Eunice

17 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

michudaras
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillor seeks return of Udaras elections as public consultation gets underway

17 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

17 February 2022
moville community college
News, Top Stories

‘Frustration’ over delays in planned school extension

17 February 2022
stormeunice1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning of potential power cuts ahead of arrival of Storm Eunice

17 February 2022
luh-2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Should hospital parking be free for outpatient appointments?

17 February 2022
covidsign112
News, Top Stories

NEPHT to meet over mask rules

17 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube