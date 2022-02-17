NEPHT to meet over mask rules

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today to consider lifting the legal requirement for facemasks to be worn in certain settings.

They may no longer be required in shops, on public transport or in schools.

NPHET will meet later to consider ending the mask mandate which had been due to run until February 28th.

In political circles it’s expected the advice will be to lift the legal requirement, instead leaving it up to each person whether they want to wear a mask in public settings or not.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told his parliamentary party last night a distinction may be drawn between law and advice.

Teaching unions say they’re cautious, and serious consideration needs to be given to retaining safety measures in schools.

Education Minister Norma Foley said she will act on NPHET advice immediately, but that it would have to go to Cabinet.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to Brussels for an EU – Africa summit today, making the timeline for any decision unclear.

Access to Covid vaccines and the waiver of patents is expected to be among the biggest issues on the conference agenda.