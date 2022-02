The Dail will today hear calls for hospital parking to be made free for people with outpatient appointments.

Aontu leader Peadar Tobin and Independent TD Cathal Berry are putting forward a bill that’s proposing three hours of free parking for every hospital visit.

A government spokesperson says it has no plans to oppose the bill, but does have its own plans under the programme for government.

Deputy Tobin says the money hospitals lose out would be made up for in government funding: