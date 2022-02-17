Warning of potential power cuts ahead of arrival of Storm Eunice

The State’s emergency weather response team’s warning of potential power cuts ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.

The storm’s expected to arrive early tomorrow morning, bringing strong winds and coastal flooding.

A Status Orange Wind Warning’s will be in place in seven southern counties, while a yellow alert for wind, rain and snow will cover Donegal and the rest of the the country.

It’s the second storm in a number of days, after Storm Dudley passed over the north west yesterday.

Head of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, Keith Leonard, says people need to plan ahead: