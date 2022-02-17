Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Warning of potential power cuts ahead of arrival of Storm Eunice

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The State’s emergency weather response team’s warning of potential power cuts ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.

The storm’s expected to arrive early tomorrow morning, bringing strong winds and coastal flooding.

A Status Orange Wind Warning’s will be in place in seven southern counties, while a yellow alert for wind, rain and snow will cover Donegal and the rest of the the country.

It’s the second storm in a number of days, after Storm Dudley passed over the north west yesterday.

Head of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, Keith Leonard, says people need to plan ahead:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
Audio, News, Top Stories

Facility under pressure to churn out more visitor numbers

17 February 2022
michudaras
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillor seeks return of Udaras elections as public consultation gets underway

17 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

17 February 2022
moville community college
News, Top Stories

‘Frustration’ over delays in planned school extension

17 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

NewmillsCorn_AndFlax_Mills
Audio, News, Top Stories

Facility under pressure to churn out more visitor numbers

17 February 2022
michudaras
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillor seeks return of Udaras elections as public consultation gets underway

17 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

17 February 2022
moville community college
News, Top Stories

‘Frustration’ over delays in planned school extension

17 February 2022
stormeunice1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning of potential power cuts ahead of arrival of Storm Eunice

17 February 2022
luh-2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Should hospital parking be free for outpatient appointments?

17 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube