8,593 new Covid cases as Taoiseach confirms mask rules will change on February 28th

8,593 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed this afternoon, 4,821 through PCR tests and 3,772 through positive antigen tests recorded yesterday on the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 591 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 57 are in ICU.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 22 infected patients, one of them in ICU.

Meanwhile, Face-masks will no longer be required by law after February 28th.

The Taoiseach has confirmed the government will be accepting NPHET’s advice in relation to mask-wearing.

Health officials recommended they no longer be mandatory in any environments, except healthcare.