A second pitch inspection for Harps in the afternoon

With Storm Eunice bringing wind rain and snow to the north west a doubt remains over the League of Ireland season opener for Finn Harps this evening against Drogheda United.

A pitch inspection took place this morning at 10am and a second will be held at 1.30pm this afternoon before a decision is made.

There is snow on the pitch at the moment but the club are hopeful it could clear in a few hours time but the pitch would also have to deal with a large amount of water if it does.

The call will be made with Harps consulting with the FAI.