A second pitch inspection for Harps in the afternoon

Photo Clare McCahill

With Storm Eunice bringing wind rain and snow to the north west a doubt remains over the League of Ireland season opener for Finn Harps this evening against Drogheda United.

A pitch inspection took place this morning at 10am and a second will be held at 1.30pm this afternoon before a decision is made.

There is snow on the pitch at the moment but the club are hopeful it could clear in a few hours time but the pitch would also have to deal with a large amount of water if it does.

The call will be made with Harps consulting with the FAI.

Top Stories

A snow capped Errigal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Continued caution advised as weather alerts extended

18 February 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

15M allocated to outdoor activities across rural Ireland

18 February 2022
esb latest
News, Top Stories

ESB still tackling over power 1,000 outages in Donegal

18 February 2022
snow
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Latest travel updates here

18 February 2022
