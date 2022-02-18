Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Badminton star Sam Magee retires from professional game

Donegal’s  Sam Magee, a three-time European Games medallist, has announced his retirement after a 15-year professional career in the sport.

One of Ireland’s top badminton stars, the doubles player secured a  gold at the European Junior Championships in 2009 and then went on to earn many more medals throughout a professional career that has spanned over 15 years.

This included some notable successes in the mixed doubles with his sister Chloe.

The 21-times national title winner reached the 21st spot in the world ranking together with Chloe Magee.

 

