Badminton star Sam Magee retires from professional game

Donegal’s Sam Magee, a three-time European Games medallist, has announced his retirement after a 15-year professional career in the sport.

One of Ireland’s top badminton stars, the doubles player secured a gold at the European Junior Championships in 2009 and then went on to earn many more medals throughout a professional career that has spanned over 15 years.

This included some notable successes in the mixed doubles with his sister Chloe.

The 21-times national title winner reached the 21st spot in the world ranking together with Chloe Magee.