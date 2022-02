Donegal’s Conor Coyle helped DCU DÉ to an Electric Ireland Fresher 1 title in IT Carlow.

The Dublin based college overcoming UCC 6-9 to 2-13.

St Eunan’s Padraig McGettigan was also part of the management team for the side.

The game can be watched back in full on the Electric Ireland YouTube channel and afterwards Coyle and his Manager Michael McConalogue spoke to Oisin Langan: