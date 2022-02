The Director of Emergency Services at Donegal County Council says Storm Eunice has not had the same level of impact on Donegal as was initially feared.

Parts of the county have experienced minor falls of snow compared to areas on higher ground.

It is hoped that the routes which are currently blocked will reopen shortly.

However, the storm will continue for longer than anticipated with status yellow warnings extended until 10am tomorrow.

Garry Martin is urging extreme caution: