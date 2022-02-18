Covid testing facilities amend opening times for today

A number of Covid-19 testing facilities have amended their opening times for today due to the storm.

Letterkenny and Donegal will now open from 1pm to 7pm.

Both Sligo and Leitrim testing centres will open at the later times of 11am. Closing times are as usual.

The HSE has developed a webpage that provides local information regarding availability of services during Storm Eunice.

Updates on the website are provided by county to ensure people can easily access information they require and will include services that have been cancelled or closed.

Impacts, if any, are going to be localised in different areas and some areas or services may not be impacted at all.