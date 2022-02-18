Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Covid testing facilities amend opening times for today

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A number of Covid-19 testing facilities have amended their opening times for today due to the storm.

Letterkenny and Donegal will now open from 1pm to 7pm.

Both Sligo and Leitrim testing centres will open at the later times of 11am. Closing times are as usual.

The HSE has developed a webpage that provides local information regarding availability of services during Storm Eunice.
Updates on the website are provided by county to ensure people can easily access information they require and will include services that have been cancelled or closed.
Impacts, if any, are going to be localised in different areas and some areas or services may not be impacted at all.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

snow
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Latest travel updates here

18 February 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle back calls for enquiry into so-called ‘Heavy Gang’

18 February 2022
esb power
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Thousands without power in west Donegal

18 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

18 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

snow
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Latest travel updates here

18 February 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle back calls for enquiry into so-called ‘Heavy Gang’

18 February 2022
esb power
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Thousands without power in west Donegal

18 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

18 February 2022
covid test walk in
News, Top Stories

Covid testing facilities amend opening times for today

18 February 2022
storm
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Hazardous driving conditions in Donegal

18 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube