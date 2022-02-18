Donegal County Council continuing to monitor the weather as more storms are forecast

Donegal County Council’s Director of Emergency Services is urging people to continue to exercise extreme caution and has warned that we are not out of the woods yet.

Parts of the county have been severely impacted with snow from Storm Eunice while other areas have experienced minor falls.

More adverse weather is expected, with status yellow warnings extended until 10am tomorrow, and further yellow wind warnings into Sunday.

The Council is continuing to monitor the evolving weather situation.

Garry Martin says contingency plans are in place for over the weekend……….