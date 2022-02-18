Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal County Council continuing to monitor the weather as more storms are forecast

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal County Council’s Director of Emergency Services is urging people to continue to exercise extreme caution and has warned that we are not out of the woods yet.

Parts of the county have been severely impacted with snow from Storm Eunice while other areas have experienced minor falls.

More adverse weather is expected, with status yellow warnings extended until 10am tomorrow, and further yellow wind warnings into Sunday.

The Council is continuing to monitor the evolving weather situation.

Garry Martin says contingency plans are in place for over the weekend……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb van
News, Top Stories

Donegal hit by another major power outage

18 February 2022
Building Works
News

Glenmaquin NS extension moves a step closer

18 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday February 18th

18 February 2022
stormeunice2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council continuing to monitor the weather as more storms are forecast

18 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

esb van
News, Top Stories

Donegal hit by another major power outage

18 February 2022
Building Works
News

Glenmaquin NS extension moves a step closer

18 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday February 18th

18 February 2022
stormeunice2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council continuing to monitor the weather as more storms are forecast

18 February 2022
windred
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning issued for Donegal for Sunday

18 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

8,593 new Covid cases as Taoiseach confirms mask rules will change on February 28th

18 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube