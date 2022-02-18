Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Driving licence age requirements to change from Monday

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The age of applicants who must supply a medical report to secure a driving licence will increase from 70 to 75 from Monday.

The requirement had been temporarily suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic to ease pressure on medical services.

However, those who have an identified illness will still be required to do so by law.

Driving licences will remain free for those aged 70 or over.

The Road Safety Authority expects approximately 15,000 licence applications per month from over 70s between February and August.

Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton says it’s great news for Ireland’s elderly population:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

snow
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Latest travel updates here

18 February 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle back calls for enquiry into so-called ‘Heavy Gang’

18 February 2022
esb power
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Thousands without power in west Donegal

18 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

18 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

snow
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Latest travel updates here

18 February 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle back calls for enquiry into so-called ‘Heavy Gang’

18 February 2022
esb power
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Thousands without power in west Donegal

18 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

18 February 2022
storm
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Hazardous driving conditions in Donegal

18 February 2022
Driving Speed
Audio, News, Top Stories

Driving licence age requirements to change from Monday

18 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube