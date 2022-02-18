Driving licence age requirements to change from Monday

The age of applicants who must supply a medical report to secure a driving licence will increase from 70 to 75 from Monday.

The requirement had been temporarily suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic to ease pressure on medical services.

However, those who have an identified illness will still be required to do so by law.

Driving licences will remain free for those aged 70 or over.

The Road Safety Authority expects approximately 15,000 licence applications per month from over 70s between February and August.

Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton says it’s great news for Ireland’s elderly population: