Drugs seized in Buncrana area following cross border operation

A quantity of cocaine and cannabis have been seized in the Buncrana area following a number of searches.

Yesterday, a planned cross border operation to tackle rural crime was conducted in the Buncrana district.

A number of vehicles were subsequently seized by customs while a number of road traffic offences were detected by Gardaí.

In addition, a driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for the presence of cocaine and cannabis.

Searches were also conducted throughout the Buncrana area under the Misuse of Drugs Act and as a result a quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized.