Early Childhood Ireland highlights need for investment as survey shows significfant NW support

Early Childhood Ireland says the pandemic has focussed peoples’ minds on the importance of education for children under 5, and they want that reflected in government investment in the sector.

The body has just published its annual barometer of opinion, with 79% of people in the North West saying they believe that young children have a right to early years care and education

That figure is 18% up on last year, with CEO Teresa Heeney saying Early Childhood Care and Education has traditionally been underfunded, and people that needs to change………..

