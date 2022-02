Over 3,000 homes and businesses have had their power restored in Ardnagappry in West Donegal by the ESB.

There are almost 1,000 people still without power in Gweedore, and other smaller outages in Derrybeg, Milford and Inishowen.

At one point, there were over 1,100 people without power in Stranorlar – That’s now down to 346.

The ESB says crews are out in all areas, with power expected to be back to most customers by lunchtime.

The latest details can be found HERE