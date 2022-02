A man has died after being fatally injured as a result of a falling tree in Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this morning, in the Ballythomas area.

It is understood that a man, aged in his 60s, was injured and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the man will be removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The Health Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified and are due to attend the scene.