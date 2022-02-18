Paul Durcan – Killarney is a tough place to go

Donegal can expect a tough challenge when they head to Killarney this weekend to face Kerry in the third round of the football league that’s according to Paul Durcan.

The All-Ireland winner suffered some bad days against the Kingdom but despite past results Durcan doesn’t believe Donegal will not fear the challenge.

Speaking after the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final that saw NUIG crowned champions after a hard-fought win over UL, the former Donegal shot stopper is expecting a high scoring game if weather conditions are favourable.