Pringle back calls for enquiry into so-called ‘Heavy Gang’

A Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is backing calls for a public enquiry into the so-called Garda ‘Heavy Gang’.

A recent RTE series alleges that a professional group of Garda investigators and interrogators existed within An Garda Síochána during the 80s, with claims that they used coercive interview tactics.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Pringle believes that these alleged actions 40 years ago live on and further claimed that there have been cases in Donegal.

He says there has to be an examination of how this has perhaps influenced behaviour in the force in the decades that followed:

