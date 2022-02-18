Storm Eunice: Hazardous driving conditions in Donegal

Parts of Donegal are covered in a blanket of snow this morning as Storm Eunice makes landfall.

People are being urged to exercise extreme caution following a number of cars reportedly off the road in various parts of the county.

Donegal County Council say that the Back of Errigal Road is currently impassable due to snow.

Drivers are advised to use the N56 route instead via Glenties.

The Council has gritters on-route and will update when route is clear.

Elsewhere, the mountain road from Carndonagh to Buncrana is also impassable due to a lorry blocking the route.

Drivers are advised to use the R238 via Clonmany.

Barnesmore gap is passable with care.

A status orange snow warning is in effect for Donegal until 3pm, bringing blizzard-like conditions.

People are being urged to travel only if absolutely necessary.