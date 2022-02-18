Storm Eunice: Latest travel updates here

Storm Eunice is causing severe travel disruption across Donegal this morning.

People are being urged to exercise extreme caution following a number of cars reportedly off the road in various parts of the county.

Donegal County Council say that the Back of Errigal Road is currently impassable with Drivers advised to use the N56 route instead via Glenties.

The Council will update when the route is clear.

The route between Drumfries and Carndonagh is now passable and motorists are advised to proceed with care.

The road from Buncrana to Burt is passable the snow reportedly becomes heavy from there through Newtowncunningham and Manorcunningham so exercise caution in those areas.

The dual carriageway to Letterkennny is also reduced to one lane.

Elsewhere, the mountain road from Carndonagh to Buncrana is now said to be passable after a lorry previously blocked the route this morning while Barnesmore gap is also said to be passable with care.

A status orange snow warning is in effect for Donegal until 3pm, bringing blizzard-like conditions.

People are being urged to travel only if absolutely necessary.