Storm Eunice makes landfall

A status red wind warning is in place for four counties this morning due to Storm Eunice.

Cork, Kerry and Clare are affected until 8am, while the red alert for Waterford will stay in place until 11am.

A status orange snow warning is in effect for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon until 3pm, bringing blizzard-like conditions.

Meteorologist with Ireland’s Weather Channel Cathal Nolan says the weather will be very severe this morning:

There’ll be no Bus Eireann services running this morning in Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford due to the red wind alerts.

While there’ll be no school services operated by the company in those counties or in Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Bus Eireann spokesperson Eleanor Farrell says safety is paramount: