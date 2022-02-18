Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Storm Eunice makes landfall

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A status red wind warning is in place for four counties this morning due to Storm Eunice.

Cork, Kerry and Clare are affected until 8am, while the red alert for Waterford will stay in place until 11am.

A status orange snow warning is in effect for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon until 3pm, bringing blizzard-like conditions.

Meteorologist with Ireland’s Weather Channel Cathal Nolan says the weather will be very severe this morning:

There’ll be no Bus Eireann services running this morning in Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford due to the red wind alerts.

While there’ll be no school services operated by the company in those counties or in Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Bus Eireann spokesperson Eleanor Farrell says safety is paramount:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

snow
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Latest travel updates here

18 February 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle back calls for enquiry into so-called ‘Heavy Gang’

18 February 2022
esb power
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Thousands without power in west Donegal

18 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

18 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

snow
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Latest travel updates here

18 February 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle back calls for enquiry into so-called ‘Heavy Gang’

18 February 2022
esb power
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Thousands without power in west Donegal

18 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

18 February 2022
covid test walk in
News, Top Stories

Covid testing facilities amend opening times for today

18 February 2022
storm
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Hazardous driving conditions in Donegal

18 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube