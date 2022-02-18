Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Storm Eunice: weather warnings extended

Schools and colleges in Donegal and eight other counties will be shut today due to Storm Eunice.

It’s bringing strong winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour, with a Red wind warning coming to an end around now in Cork, Kerry and Clare.

A red alert for Waterford will stay in place until 11am, while, an orange snow warning is in effect for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon until 3pm.

A number of other counties are affected by an orange wind alert until 11 o’clock this morning.

Families and businesses in Donegal are bracing themselves as storm conditions pass over the county this morning.

Gary Martin, Director of Emergency Services for Donegal Council, says those who can stay home absolutely should:

Falls of sleet and snow on Friday and Saturday with accumulations in some areas and icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions.

  • Event: Yellow Snow/Ice
  • Severity: Yellow
  • Valid from: Fri. 18/02 @ 5AM
  • Valid to: Sat. 19/02 @ 10AM
  • Affected Areas: Ireland
snow
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Latest travel updates here

18 February 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle back calls for enquiry into so-called ‘Heavy Gang’

18 February 2022
esb power
News, Top Stories

Storm Eunice: Thousands without power in west Donegal

18 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

18 February 2022
