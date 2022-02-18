Storm Eunice: weather warnings extended

Schools and colleges in Donegal and eight other counties will be shut today due to Storm Eunice.

It’s bringing strong winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour, with a Red wind warning coming to an end around now in Cork, Kerry and Clare.

A red alert for Waterford will stay in place until 11am, while, an orange snow warning is in effect for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon until 3pm.

A number of other counties are affected by an orange wind alert until 11 o’clock this morning.

Families and businesses in Donegal are bracing themselves as storm conditions pass over the county this morning.

Gary Martin, Director of Emergency Services for Donegal Council, says those who can stay home absolutely should:

Falls of sleet and snow on Friday and Saturday with accumulations in some areas and icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions.