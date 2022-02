Works are being carried out to repair a burst water main in Donegal Town this afternoon.

According to Irish Water the burst main is causing disruptions to the water supply in Donegal Town and the surrounding areas.

Currently it’s estimated that the repairs will be complete by 7 o’clock this evening, Saturday.

Irish Water are also advising anyone with disrupted water supply may have to wait up to 2-3 hours after the repair is completed for water supply to be restored fully.