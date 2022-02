On this week’s DL Debate podcast, Brendan Devenney talks with Donegal News reporter Ryan Ferry on the Kerry Donegal game in Killarney.

Ladies County star Katy Heron on Donegal’s tie with Westmeath and her work with All Ireland Club Champions Kilcoo.

Plus Irish News reporter Brendan Crossan looks at the other GAA stories from the weekend.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: