‘Storms a stark reminder of perilous conditions of Mica homes’ – Cllr McDermott

The chair of Donegal County Council’s Mica Redress Committee says the weekend’s storms in Donegal are a stark reminder of the perilous conditions in which some people are living.

Cllr Martin McDermott says some people in North Inishowen stayed up all night, and in some cases, houses affected by Mica were damaged.

Calling for the implementation of the revised scheme to be fast tracked, he told Highland Radio News if government officials don’t stop dragging their heels, the consequences could be disastrous:

