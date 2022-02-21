Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Third time lucky for delayed Council meeting?

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says he is confident that today’s delayed meeting of the council will go ahead as planned at the third attempt.

The meeting was originally scheduled for the 31st of January – but numerous disruptions paused both meetings, meaning that none of the planned business could be discussed.

Cllr Frank McBrearty was suspended from all council activity and it’s understood Donegal County Council has pursued a legal injunction against the Councillor, to prevent him attending today’s meeting.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray says he expects the meeting will go ahead without delay today:

