Coyle & Tunde on the mark for new clubs

Derry City inflicted a first defeat of the season upon SSE Airtricity Premier Divisions Shamrock Rovers.

Jamie McGonigle’s goal deep into injury time saw the Candystripes beat Rovers 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Damien Duff’s first win as Shelbourne boss came with a 2-nil victory away to Drogheda.

Former Finn Harps players Dan Hawkins and Mark Coyle were on the scoresheet for Shels who picked up a first win of the season.

Dundalk twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at Bohemians.

Aidan Keena scored against his former side to give Sligo Rovers a 2-1 win at St. Pat’s.

Another ex Harps man Tunde Owolabi scored Pat’s goal in that game.

While UCD and Finn Harps played out a goalless draw at Belfield.