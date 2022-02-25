Darragh Kelly starts pro MMA career with impressive win

Moville’s Darragh Kelly began his professional MMA career with an impressive first round stoppage on Friday night’s Bellator 275 card at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Kelly defeated Junior Morgan with a submission choke one minute and 47 seconds into the opening round of their lightweight clash.

The Donegal man has been waiting since last November to step onto the big stage and showed he was more that capable of the pro ranks with a sensational performance.

Kelly who trains under John Kavanagh was congratulated by his stable mate Conor McGregor as he lift the fighting arena.

WOW! 😮 Flawless. Phenomenal. Iconic. Pick any of those three words to describe Darragh Kelly's pro debut! 🇮🇪 What a win via first round guillotine!#Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/05Hte8YzZG — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 25, 2022