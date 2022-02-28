DL Debate: John Gildea & Joe McMahon

On this week’s DL Debate podcast, Brendan Devenney brings you all the big GAA news of the weekend, with an in-depth look into Donegal’s thrilling victory of All Ireland champions Tyrone.

Guest’s include former Donegal star John Gildea , Tyrone All Ireland winner and current member of the Tyrone management team Joe McMahon and former Laois star, now top pundit Colm Parkinson.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: