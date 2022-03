Concern has been expressed over what’s been described as a lack of regional balance in job creation statistics for Northern Ireland.

The data shows that only 103 jobs had been created in West Tyrone in the 15 months up to March 2021.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan believes the figures demonstrate a high level of distortion in the North’s economy.

He is calling on Invest NI to focus more on West Tyrone in terms of job creation: