SCSI report to pave way for redress scheme to come before Cabinet in April

The Housing Minister has also welcomed the publication of the report and has confirmed that it will now be analysed by the Expert Working Group.

Minister Darragh O’Brien says today is an important step forward in getting an enhanced scheme up and running.

He has confirmed that he intends to bring the final details of the Mica redress scheme and required primary legislation to Cabinet in April.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says he is determined now to work to bring the enhanced redress scheme to fruition: