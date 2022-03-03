Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

SCSI report to pave way for redress scheme to come before Cabinet in April

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Housing Minister has also welcomed the publication of the report and has confirmed that it will now be analysed by the Expert Working Group.

Minister Darragh O’Brien says today is an important step forward in getting an enhanced scheme up and running.

He has confirmed that he intends to bring the final details of the Mica redress scheme and required primary legislation to Cabinet in April.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says he is determined now to work to bring the enhanced redress scheme to fruition:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for reduction in fuel taxes as prices hit new high

3 March 2022
Mica Children 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

SCSI report to pave way for redress scheme to come before Cabinet in April

3 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 March 2022
micamarch1
Audio, News, Top Stories

SCSI’s report published

3 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for reduction in fuel taxes as prices hit new high

3 March 2022
Mica Children 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

SCSI report to pave way for redress scheme to come before Cabinet in April

3 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 March 2022
micamarch1
Audio, News, Top Stories

SCSI’s report published

3 March 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over lack of regional balance of job creation in North

3 March 2022
SONY DSC
Audio, News, Top Stories

Move to oust Alan Kelly premature – Labour Cllr Martin Farren

3 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube