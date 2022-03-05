Safety concerns raised in estate in North Inishowen

Safety concerns have been raised over an estate in North Inishowen.

The recent storms have caused considerable erosion and damage to fencing at Donagh Park in Carndonagh.

Donagh River flows alongside the estate and is now said to be more accessible as a result of the damage.

Cllr Albert Doherty says a lot of children are at play in the area and parents need to be reassured that repair works will be carried out.

Donegal County Council has recently taken in charge the estate and Cllr Doherty says its up to the local authority to make sure the area is safe: