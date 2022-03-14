Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DL Debate – Peter Canavan & Paul Finlay

On this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney rounds up all the weekends GAA action in the county and beyond including the Allianz league defeats for Donegal and Tyrone at the hands of Monaghan and Dublin.

Brendan is joined by Donegal News reporter Frank Craig, former Monaghan star Paul Finlay and one of the greats of the game Tyrone legend Peter Canavan, plus a special word from St Eunan’s chairman John Haran on a record breaking season for the club.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday, March 14th

14 March 2022
PSNI_VAN
News, Top Stories

Security alert in Derry continuing this evening

14 March 2022
News, Top Stories

9,371 new ROI Covid-19 cases, over 1,000 in hospitals nationally

14 March 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for witnesses after weekend Derry collision

14 March 2022
