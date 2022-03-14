DL Debate – Peter Canavan & Paul Finlay

On this week’s DL Debate, Brendan Devenney rounds up all the weekends GAA action in the county and beyond including the Allianz league defeats for Donegal and Tyrone at the hands of Monaghan and Dublin.

Brendan is joined by Donegal News reporter Frank Craig, former Monaghan star Paul Finlay and one of the greats of the game Tyrone legend Peter Canavan, plus a special word from St Eunan’s chairman John Haran on a record breaking season for the club.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: