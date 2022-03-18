Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Businesses invited to this year’s Donegal Tourism Conference

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal County Council is inviting tourism businesses and interests in Donegal to this year’s Donegal Tourism Conference.

The ‘Adapting to Changing Times’ event will take place on March 30th at Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.

Donegal County Council say after a difficult two years for the hospitality and tourism sector the Conference will provide an opportunity for the trade, community groups and others to come together, network and share their experiences and hopes going forward.

This year’s Donegal Tourism Conference will combine both keynote speakers, exhibitors and the Tourism Unit Team from Donegal County Council will be available to assist in registering on govisitdonegal.com and the Tourism Hub.

One of the key speakers on the day will be Professor Sam McConkey.

A Fáilte Ireland representative will present on the challenges facing hospitality when it comes to recruitment while a number of local businesses will present as case studies.

Attendees will hear about Climate Change & Green/Sustainable Business and Digitalization & Travel and how Donegal businesses can adapt.

You can register your interest online at donegalcoco.ie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal tourism conference
News, Top Stories

Businesses invited to this year’s Donegal Tourism Conference

18 March 2022
antigen-tests
Audio, News, Top Stories

All Covid travel requirements dropped in NI from today

18 March 2022
Red Cross
News, Top Stories

Nearly 20,000 people pledge accomodation to Ukranian refugees – Red Cross

17 March 2022
lkmainstreet
News, Top Stories

Number of Letterkenny roads shut for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

17 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donegal tourism conference
News, Top Stories

Businesses invited to this year’s Donegal Tourism Conference

18 March 2022
antigen-tests
Audio, News, Top Stories

All Covid travel requirements dropped in NI from today

18 March 2022
Red Cross
News, Top Stories

Nearly 20,000 people pledge accomodation to Ukranian refugees – Red Cross

17 March 2022
lkmainstreet
News, Top Stories

Number of Letterkenny roads shut for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

17 March 2022
Ambulabnce, Shortage, Northern Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for over 300 new paramedics in NI Ambulance Service – SDLP

17 March 2022
Micheal Martin 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet US President virtually after testing positive for Covid-19

17 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube