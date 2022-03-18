Businesses invited to this year’s Donegal Tourism Conference

Donegal County Council is inviting tourism businesses and interests in Donegal to this year’s Donegal Tourism Conference.

The ‘Adapting to Changing Times’ event will take place on March 30th at Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.

Donegal County Council say after a difficult two years for the hospitality and tourism sector the Conference will provide an opportunity for the trade, community groups and others to come together, network and share their experiences and hopes going forward.

This year’s Donegal Tourism Conference will combine both keynote speakers, exhibitors and the Tourism Unit Team from Donegal County Council will be available to assist in registering on govisitdonegal.com and the Tourism Hub.

One of the key speakers on the day will be Professor Sam McConkey.

A Fáilte Ireland representative will present on the challenges facing hospitality when it comes to recruitment while a number of local businesses will present as case studies.

Attendees will hear about Climate Change & Green/Sustainable Business and Digitalization & Travel and how Donegal businesses can adapt.

You can register your interest online at donegalcoco.ie