Derry City & Strabane council services to be affected due to strike

Derry City and Strabane District Council say a number of their services will be affected next week, as council workers from the UNITE trade union will be taking strike action from Monday the 21st of March.

Council workers across Northern Ireland are striking next week, after it’s believed that in pay negotiations they were offered a 1.75 percent pay rise – far below their expectations.

Derry City and Strabane District Council say that services such as bin collections and street cleaning, as well as facilities like recycling centres, public parks and play areas, as well as leisure and swimming centres will be affected by the strike action – which will last until next Sunday at the very least.