Donegal Gardaí issue Bank Holiday speeding warning as drivers caught at over 140 km/h

Gardaí in County Donegal have warned of the dangers of speeding this Bank Holiday weekend, as two drivers were caught speeding in excess of 140 km/h in the county yesterday.

One driver was caught speeding by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit driving at 149 km/h in a 100 km/h zone – while another was caught speeding by Buncrana Gardaí at 140 km/h.

Both received Fixed Charged Penalty Notices – with an €80 fine and 3 penalty points issued to both drivers.

Gardaí have urged motorists to “save lives by slowing down this weekend and every time you make a journey”.