Finn Harps got their first win of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on Friday night, beating Shelbourne 3-0 in Tolka Park.

Ethan Boyle had Harps one up at the break with a low strike into the back of the Shels net.

Second half goals from Conor Tourish and Eric McWoods then sealed Ollie Horgan’s side’s victory.

Ryan Ferry reports for Highland Radio Sport…