Police issue fresh appeal for stolen Strabane vehicles

Police investigating the theft of two vehicles in Strabane have issued a fresh appeal for information – as they believe the stolen cars may have been taken into County Donegal.

Police say a purple BMW M4 with registration R50 0LAN was reported stolen from Mourne Manor at 9am on the 4th of March – but detectives believe it may have been stolen hours earlier.

The second stolen car, a white BMW X5 with registration CD0 8ETH was stolen earlier that same week from Glenview Manor in the town.

Police say they believe thefts may be linked, and have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Hanbridge said:

“One line of enquiry is that both vehicles may have been taken across the Border into Donegal, and we have been in touch with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána”

“I want to appeal to anyone who has information about these incidents to call us. I’d appeal to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the vehicles, or anyone who has been offered a similar car for sale in suspicious circumstances, to get in touch with us.”

If you have information call 101 and, in regard to the white BMW, quote reference number 107 of 28/02/22, and for the purple BMW, quote reference 303 of 04/03/22. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.