Derry City are the new leaders of the Premier Division after they recorded a 2-1 victory over St Pat’s in the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night.

Will Patching opened the scoring in the first five minutes before Tom Grivosti leveled the game up.

Patching the grabbed his and Derry’s second in injury time as the candystripes earned their fourth win of the season.

After the game, Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes he is proud of his team…