Sacked P&O ferries workers to protest at ports today

Protests are about to get underway at Larne port in Northern Ireland, as well as other ports across the UK, over the mass sacking of P&O Ferries workers.

800 people from the company were let go with immediate effect via a video call yesterday.

The mass layoffs have also led to the temporary pausing of P&O’s services, including the Larne to Cairnryan ferry.

An emergency meeting of Northern Ireland’s economy committee’s been called for this afternoon to discuss the situation.

Stormont’s Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon says it is a disgrace: