High Court quashes decision by PPS to drop prosecution of Soldier F

The High Court in Belfast has quashed a decision by the Public Prosecution Service to drop Bloody Sunday murder charges against Soldier F.

Lady Chief Justice Siobhan McKeegan said the decision not to continue the prosecution “crossed the threshold of irrationality”.

Last year the PPS announced it was ending the prosecution of Soldier F for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

It was over concerns the case could collapse in light of a separate court ruling on the admissibility of evidence.

The McKinney family launched a judicial review to challenge the PPS decision.

