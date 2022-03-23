Letterkenny Cathedral One Way Project works to begin on Monday

Works are due to commence on the long-awaited Letterkenny Cathedral One Way Project on Monday.

The works on Convent Road, Sentry Hill Road and Cathedral Road will consist of footpath widening and improvement, resurfacing of the carriage-way and new street lighting.

The project aims to introduce traffic calming and implements a clockwise one way gyratory system on the Cathedral road, Convent road and Sentry Hill road.

Works will also improve provide pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities.

Works are expected to last 20 weeks and traffic management will be in place for the duration.