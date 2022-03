A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Strabane.

The incident, which happened in the Drumrallagh area was reported just after 12:30am this morning but is believed to have occurred between 9pm and midnight last night. Jewellery was among the items reported stolen.

The 47-year-old was arrested this morning and remains in custody this afternoon, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101.