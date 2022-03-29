83 Sports Scholarships awarded at Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Letterkenny Institute of Technology made presentations to 83 Sport Scholars across 10 sports at the Annual Sports Scholarships awards in An Danlann, LYIT on Monday 28th of March. This number once again represents an increase in the number of sport scholarships awarded to LYIT students which underlines LYIT’s continued commitment to sport and student athletes.

The Sports Scholarship programme which aims to support and encourage student athletes in reaching their full potential sees recipients receive a financial bursary and a range of other sporting and academic supports. Successful candidates were selected from a large pool of applicants in recognition of their performance and achievement in a wide variety of team and individual sports including Soccer, Gaelic Football, Hurling, Basketball, Athletics, Cycling, Olympic Weightlifting, Boxing, Volleyball, and Karate.

The 2021/22 academic year was a tremendous success for LYIT Sport in Higher Education Sport, with many notable achievements. The Men’s Soccer were Division 1 League winners, the Men’s Fresher Gaelic Football won the Division 2 League, and Ladies Gaelic Football side reached the final of the Moynihan Cup. In Athletics, James Kelly won a Gold Medal in Shot Putt at IUAA Indoor Championships, while Boxers Matthew McCole, Bryan McNamee and Brenda Dolan were winners of their weight division at IATBA Championships. In Olympic Weightlifting, Gary Harvey won a Gold Medal at the Weightlifting Ireland Intervarsity’s and LYIT had 3 HEC Rising Star winners in Danielle McGinley, Julie Trearty and Katie Long for their performances with the Ladies Gaelic Football side this year.

Paul Hannigan, LYIT President congratulated all those who received scholarships at this time and wished all scholars continued success in their academic and sporting careers.

Michael Murphy, LYIT Head of Sport says “our LYIT Sports Scholarship programme continues to support students on their journey to academic and sporting excellence. In the current academic year 83 Sports Scholarships were awarded to students and we look forward to supporting this growth again for 2022/23. We are excited by the big steps that sport at LYIT has taken in recent years, and we are motivated to continue these developments into the future as we move to becoming the Atlantic Technological University.”

Applications are currently open from prospective students for the 2022/23 LYIT New Entrant Sports Scholarship Programme. Applications can be made online now. Closing date is Friday April 8th.

The Sports Scholarships students for this year are: (Photos below)

Ladies Athletics:

Katie Gibbons (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Niamh Moohan (HC Physiotherapy Studies)

Men’s Athletics:

James Kelly (BSc in Computing)

Eoin McKenna (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Ladies Basketball:

Laura Deeney (MSc in Sports Performance)

Grainne Tibby (BSc Veterinary Nursing)

Men’s Basketball:

Tobi Akinyimika (BEng in Electronic Engineering)

Luke Cassidy (BSc (Hons) in Computer Science)

Maximilian Leadley (BSc (Hons) Food Science & Nutrition (CE)

Michael Leadley (MBus by Research)

Boxing:

Matthew McCole (MSc by Research)

Bryan McNamee (BSc (Hons) Agriculture)

Cycling:

Ciara Kelly (BSc (Hons) Intellectual Disability Nursing)

Karate:

Emma Dolan (HC Dietetics Studies)

Hollie Marie Gallagher (BA (Hons) Design (Common Ent)

Ladies Soccer

Clare Friel (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Catherine Grier (BSc (Hons) in Agriculture (CE)

Amy Hyndman (BSc (Hons) Early Childhood Care and Education)

Ciara McGarvey (HC Physiotherapy Studies)

Tara O’Connor (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Emer O’Neill (HC Dietetics Studies)

Eimear Sweeney (Bachelor of Business (Common)

Men’s Soccer

Conor Black (Bachelor Business (Hons)

Stephen Black (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Joel Bradley Walsh (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Oran Brogan (HC Sports Studies)

Fionnan Coyle (HC Sports Studies)

Stephen Doherty (BEng (Hons) Fire Safety Engineering)

Kieran Farren (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Jordan Gallagher (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Matthew Gallagher (BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying)

Eoin Logue (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Pat Loughrey (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Sean McBride (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Adam McCaffrey (HC Sports Studies)

Fionn McClure (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Shaun McDermott (HC Sports Studies)

Mark McFadden (BEng Building Services and Renewable Energy)

Lee McLaughlin (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Liam Walsh (BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying)

Dylan Woods (BSc (Hons) Marketing with Online Technologies)

Ladies Gaelic Football

Saskia Boyle (BBus (Hons)

Claire Doherty (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Leah Gallen (BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying)

Megan Havlin (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Katie Long (BBus (Hons) in Accounting)

Shauna McFadden (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Danielle McGinley (BSc (Hons) Early Childhood Care and Education)

Aimee McIntyre (HC Dietetics Studies)

Karen McLoughlin (HC Physiotherapy Studies)

Julie Trearty (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Men’s Fresher Gaelic Football

Beanón Corrigan (HC Physiotherapy Studies)

Eoin de Burca (BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology)

Carlos O’Reilly (Bachelor of Business (Common)

Conor Og Dennedy (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Daniel Gildea (BSc (Hons) Architectural Technology)

Conal McDermott (BSc (Hons) Construction Management)

Carlos O’Reilly (Bachelor of Business (Common)

Cian Rooney (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Men’s Senior Gaelic Football:

Sean Doherty (BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering)

Dylan Dorrian (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Eoin Dowling (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Kaelan Dunleavy (BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying)

Jack Gallagher (BSc (Hons) in Agriculture (CE)

Liam Gaughan (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Aaron Gillooley (BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying)

Emmett Maguire (Bachelor of Business (Common)

Mark McAteer (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Ryan McFadden (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Jason McGee (BSc (Hons) Health and Social Care)

Jack McSharry (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Peadar Mogan (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Conor O’Donnell (BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise with Physical Education)

Rory O’Donnell (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Kieran Tobin (BBus (Hons)

Caolan Ward (BSc (Hons) Sport & Exercise Physical Education)

Men’s Hurling

Sean O’Donnell Browne (BSc (Hons) Sports (Com Ent)

Liam-Eoin Campbell (MSc in Sports Performance)

Ciaran Curran (BSc. (Hons) Food Science and Nutrition)

Joseph Greene (BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying)

Ryan Hilferty (BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying)

Oisin Marley (BSc Quantity Surveying)

Olympic Weightlifting:

Gary Harvey (BSc (Hons) Computing)

Volleyball:

Arron Hughes (BEng Electronic Engineering)