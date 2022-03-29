Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
CAB conduct search operation in Donegal

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation in Donegal today.

The search operation was conducted by Criminal Assets Bureau Officers, supported by the Milford District Drug Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

The target of today’s operation was referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a profiler attached to the Milford District.

Today’s operation involved the search of two locations and yielded details of a number of accounts in financial institutions.

The investigation to date has resulted in the seizure of cash totalling €15,530.

A further €36,000 in funds was identified in three financial institutions was restrained during the course of this morning’s operation.

Today’s Criminal Assets Bureau search operation was conducted in conjunction with Milford Gardaí and marks a significant development in an investigation targeting individual’s involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Donegal area with direct links to a national Organised Crime Group.

