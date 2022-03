A West Tyrone MLA is calling for a full public inquiry into the murder of Tyrone schoolgirl Arlene Arkinson.

MLA Maolisa McHugh was speaking after the airing of a documentary about the case last evening.

Last year an inquest found she had been murdered by child killer Robert Howard.

Mr McHugh says significant questions remain unanswered about the 15-year-old’s disappearance in 1994 and the subsequent police investigation and backed the family’s calls for a public inquiry: