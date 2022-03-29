Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Continuous assessment will form key part of Leaving Cert

Continuous assessment will form a key part of a revised programme for the Leaving Cert.

Education Minister Norma Foley says new subjects will be developed for the Leaving Cert while the curricula for all existing subjects will be revised.

Two of those subjects will be ‘Drama, Film and Theatre Studies’; and ‘Climate Action and Sustainable Development’ and will be ready for the fifth year class of 2024.

Revised subjects will have a written exam worth 60 per cent of the marks and 40 per cent marked through other means.

