Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Euro dreams ends for Loughrey sisters

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin


The dream of reaching the UEFA Women’s Under-17 European Championships ended this afternoon for the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s and two Inishowen players.

Keri and Jodie Loughrey were part of the Ireland squad that lost 4-1 to Iceland.

Having drawn with Slovakia and lost to Finland, James Scott’s team needed to beat Iceland in their final game and hope that Slovakia overcame Finland. Neither of those came through.

Ireland lost 4-1 in Tallaght Stadium, while Finland were 4-0 victors in the UCD Bowl to ensure that they topped Group A and progressed through to the finals tournament.

Jodie Loughrey was sprung from the bench with 30 minutes to go but the replacements could tame a goal happy Icelandic side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

29 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

14,549 new Covid cases confirmed today

29 March 2022
City_of_Derry_Airport_
News, Top Stories

Funding of £3M awarded to City of Derry Airport

29 March 2022
armedgardai
News, Top Stories

CAB conduct search operation in Donegal

29 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

29 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

14,549 new Covid cases confirmed today

29 March 2022
City_of_Derry_Airport_
News, Top Stories

Funding of £3M awarded to City of Derry Airport

29 March 2022
armedgardai
News, Top Stories

CAB conduct search operation in Donegal

29 March 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for full public inquiry into Arlene Arkinson murder

29 March 2022
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Top Stories

Continuous assessment will form key part of Leaving Cert

29 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube