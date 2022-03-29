Euro dreams ends for Loughrey sisters



The dream of reaching the UEFA Women’s Under-17 European Championships ended this afternoon for the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s and two Inishowen players.

Keri and Jodie Loughrey were part of the Ireland squad that lost 4-1 to Iceland.

Having drawn with Slovakia and lost to Finland, James Scott’s team needed to beat Iceland in their final game and hope that Slovakia overcame Finland. Neither of those came through.

Ireland lost 4-1 in Tallaght Stadium, while Finland were 4-0 victors in the UCD Bowl to ensure that they topped Group A and progressed through to the finals tournament.

Jodie Loughrey was sprung from the bench with 30 minutes to go but the replacements could tame a goal happy Icelandic side.